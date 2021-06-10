TrustToken (TRU) Trading 45.8% Higher This Week

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustToken coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00064247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00023500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.89 or 0.00866122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.27 or 0.08537275 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

