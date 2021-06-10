Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Takes $3.50 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $12.22 on Thursday, reaching $419.16. 32,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,728. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.96. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.89.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

