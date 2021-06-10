Standard Family Office LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Standard Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,369,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 48,997 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 219,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.