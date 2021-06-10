Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 79,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,542,489 shares.The stock last traded at $27.42 and had previously closed at $27.74.

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Get Leslie's alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $3,490,744.53. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 736,060 shares of company stock valued at $21,136,651.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 180,358 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.