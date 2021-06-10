4,062 Shares in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VNDA stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.25. 7,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.49. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNDA. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

