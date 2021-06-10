E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,221 Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.75. Cortexyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

