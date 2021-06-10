E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $70,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $355,121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total value of $1,967,218.00. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,361 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMG traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,331.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,631. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $964.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,422.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,665.77.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

