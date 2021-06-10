E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

