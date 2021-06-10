E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 39 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 118.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,471 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

NYSE:AZO traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,383.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,080. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,074.45 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,454.32.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

