E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $74,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $398,843,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,373. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.26. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

