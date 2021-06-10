Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 18,407 shares.The stock last traded at $25.69 and had previously closed at $25.68.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

