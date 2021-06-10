Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 18,407 shares.The stock last traded at $25.69 and had previously closed at $25.68.
The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%.
Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.