Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Trading 3.8% Higher

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) shares traded up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.03. 38,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,518,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $715.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

