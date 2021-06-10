CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 21,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,642,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.26.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,157,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

