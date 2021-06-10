JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 5.2%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.09 and last traded at $42.35. 17,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,375,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKS. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 143.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth $35,446,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 523,048 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 436,489 shares during the period. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth $25,701,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.