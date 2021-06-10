Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,864 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $101,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after acquiring an additional 237,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $817.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,557. The firm has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $721.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

