Windsor Group LTD Has $823,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

