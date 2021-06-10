Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,318 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 0.6% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $41,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.96. 3,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,020. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.82. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

