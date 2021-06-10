Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,802,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $341,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 125,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,417,119. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.