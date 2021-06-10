Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,525. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.02. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $130.99 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $825,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $231,560,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 482,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

