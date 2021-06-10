Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $60.84. 5,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.48. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.