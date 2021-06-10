Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,227,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769,979 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 8.32% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $117,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,394,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,146.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 260,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 249,000 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 128,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 275,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 115,910 shares in the last quarter.

PXH stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,956. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.04.

