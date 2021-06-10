Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Announces Earnings Results

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 59,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

