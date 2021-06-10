Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 59,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Earnings History for Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.