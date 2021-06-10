Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Acquired by Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,770,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Beacon Roofing Supply makes up 26.4% of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC owned about 0.20% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $720,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BECN. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $36,587,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $27,769,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,625,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,170,000 after acquiring an additional 247,085 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,544. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BECN. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

