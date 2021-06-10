Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.92 million-105.51 million.

Shares of NEW stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.30. 33,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04. Puxin has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Puxin had a net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

