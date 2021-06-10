Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $33.69 and last traded at $33.90. Approximately 10,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 698,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

Specifically, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $328,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,968 over the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTRK. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $596.50 million, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ontrak by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ontrak by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

