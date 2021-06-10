Thomas A. Whitaker Sells 6,627 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,953. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

