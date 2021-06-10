XTRABYTES (XBY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $2,021.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 65.5% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00063295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00187620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00202405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.92 or 0.01287452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009045 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XBYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.