Argent Capital Management LLC Has $74.74 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 2.5% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Crown Castle International worth $74,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507,298 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $669,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $197.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.27.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

