iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,177 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $51,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,851. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

