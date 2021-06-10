Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 12,142 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 126.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $871.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,093. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $515.72 and a 1 year high of $890.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $836.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.