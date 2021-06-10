General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.67. 811,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,155,734. The company has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.