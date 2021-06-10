J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Invests $213,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,023 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.54. 231,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,005,311. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of -397.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.