Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,860 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 13,619.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $76,343,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after buying an additional 173,664 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,853,000 after buying an additional 173,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.37. 574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.98. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $130.92 and a 52-week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

