J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBDM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDM remained flat at $$24.77 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,993. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.80. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $25.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.