Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 24,654.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,628 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 240,620 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 720,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 180,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 118,269 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

SKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,020.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,327 shares of company stock worth $14,817,209. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKY traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.82. 6,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,057. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.