Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Sells 1,166 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.90. The stock had a trading volume of 43,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,180. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.59 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $175.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

