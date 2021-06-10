Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Position Raised by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 324.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,064 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after buying an additional 352,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Flex by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 129,686 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Flex by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Flex by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $170,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,063,249.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.34. 41,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,313. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Flex’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

