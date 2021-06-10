Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Purchases 68,139 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 68,139 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 2.8% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $5,654,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.23. 9,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,727. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

