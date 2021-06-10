Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 318,609 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,637,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 318,609 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $103,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

NYSE BMY opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

