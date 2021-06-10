EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 2.8% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $361,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $213,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 521,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,046,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $209.06 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $211.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.65. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.