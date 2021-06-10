Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,336,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Five9 by 19,083.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 55.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 339,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,406 shares of company stock valued at $20,677,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,621. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.69 and a beta of 0.49. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.29 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.74.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

