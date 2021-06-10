Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Synaptics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNA traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $137.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,422. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $146.93. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.54.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

