Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. RingCentral makes up about 0.9% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.43.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $264.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.63. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,045.08 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,624.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $71,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,097,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,556 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,839 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.