Agora (NASDAQ:API) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agora (NASDAQ:API) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.26 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura began coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agora currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.14.

NASDAQ API traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.54. 10,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,314. Agora has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agora will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

