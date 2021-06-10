Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $30.84

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.84, but opened at $31.73. Stem shares last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 5,257 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Stem alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $2,148,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $112,404,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $4,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.