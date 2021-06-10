Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) 1-Day Volume Hits $37,302.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $16.81 million and approximately $37,302.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00004273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002347 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00063318 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00064668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00023667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00187063 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

