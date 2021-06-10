Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Down to $27.93

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.93, but opened at $26.76. Atomera shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 2,745 shares trading hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Atomera in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $575.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atomera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 75,533 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Atomera by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atomera by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

