Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Gap Down to $48.45

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.45, but opened at $47.40. Gaming and Leisure Properties shares last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 535 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,034,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20,057.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,206 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

