Standard Family Office LLC Decreases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Standard Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $3,497,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 47,905 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.2% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.97. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

