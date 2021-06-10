AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $58,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after buying an additional 1,410,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after buying an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after buying an additional 598,826 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,050,000 after buying an additional 541,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

AME stock opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.74. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.